Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry's stint as Monica and Chandler on famed sitcom Friends has paved a special place for the duo in the audience's hearts, as they fondly remember the pair to date for their adorable on-screen chemistry. In a recent interview with a media outlet, as per ANI, Cox opened up about how Perry put an immense amount of “pressure” on himself to get laughs on the sitcom.

She also spoke about Perry receiving criticism and flak for slurring his speech in the HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special in May last year, as per People magazine. Reports back then mentioned how Perry had undergone an 'emergency dental procedure' right before the reunion was filmed. “He’s just struggled for a while,” Cox quipped and added that he's doing 'great' now.

Courteney Cox says Matthew Perry 'put a lot of pressure' on himself during Friends

Further talking about Matthew feeling immense pressure on the show, Cox added, "That’s a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth". Previously, on the Friends reunion episode, Perry had mentioned that he felt like he would die if his jokes did not land well during the shoot. Perry and Cox reunited with their Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow for the reunion, which was hosted by James Corden.

Earlier this month, Matthew also revealed that he's writing a memoir which is to be released in November. The memoir will divulge details about his time on the hit sitcom as well as his earlier battle with addiction. Taking to his Instagram handle last week, Perry shared the cover of the book, titled - Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing and quipped that it was high time people listen to his story from him and not what's being written about him.

He wrote, "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop-up book".

(IMAGE: ANI)