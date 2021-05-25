Courteney Cox Shares Recipe Of Chicken Curry; Fan Quips 'Could You Be Anymore Monica?'

Courteney Cox’s Instagram feed has been a treat for her fans lately, as the actor started sharing recipe videos of her favourite dishes, made by her. The actor is also winning hearts of the FRIENDS fandom, as they call her "real life Monica" in the comments under one of her recent recipe videos. Scroll further and take a look at the video and what fans have to say.

Courteney Cox shares her chicken curry recipe

The actor took to her Instagram on Monday, May 24, 2021, and shared a video of herself making chicken curry. Courteney started the video and said, “Chicken Curry… a little complicated but we got this”. She then shot the whole process of the recipe, ending the video with tasting it and saying, “Damn, that’s good”.

Courteney Cox wrote in her caption, “CHICKEN CURRY... you ready for this one?” after which she listed down the ingredients, the process of making curry sauce and the step-by-step method to make the dish. The post has received over 427k likes after being shared on the platform, with come of the best comments by her fans who can’t help noticing how similar Courteney is to her FRIEND’s character Monica Geller. Take a look at some of the fun comments here.

A look at Courteney Cox’s Instagram

The actor has been sharing updates about the upcoming FRIEND’s reunion, which is scheduled to release on May 27, 2021. Courteney Cox took to her Instagram account last week on May 13, 2021, to share the teaser video of the upcoming show which is titled, The One Where They Get Back Together aka Friends: The Reunion. She wrote a heartfelt caption with the video, which read, “This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends... and it was better than ever. The #friendsreunion premieres May 27th on @hbomax”. The episode will feature the cast members recreating some of the iconic scenes from the show as all of the six members unite; while recurring actors like Tom Selleck and Maggie Wheeler will also make appearances.

