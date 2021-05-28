Courteney Cox: Take A Look At Monica Geller's Journey Through Ten Seasons Of 'FRIENDS'

Courteney Cox rose to global fame with her portrayal of the fan-favourite character Monica Geller in the cult NBC sitcom, Friends. She also recently appeared on the much-awaited reunion episode of the Friends cast, which finally premiered on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, after more than a year of anticipation. Her appearance has changed dramatically since the first episode of Friends, here’s a look at Courteney Cox's photos through ten seasons of Friends till now.

A look at Courteney Cox's journey

(Image: TBS YouTube)

Friends ended more than fifteen years ago, so the most noticeable difference in all of the cast members is their age. Courteney Cox was 30 when she played Monica Geller, and 40 when it ended. She is now 56 years old. Throughout the ten seasons, Courtney Cox portrayed neat freak Monica Geller. Monica was Ross's younger sister and a chef. She later fell in love with Ross' college BFF Chandler, whom she married and had twins within the series finale.

Courteney also used to do a lot of modelling when she was younger. Before she became an actor, she was a model in her teens. Apart from Friends, the actor has also appeared in many commercials, shows, movies and more

Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel's friendship is one of the most admirable in sitcom history. Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston are also great friends in real life.

Cougar Town was Courteney Cox's most successful project after Friends. It lasted from 2009 to 2015. She portrayed Jules Cobb, a recently divorced woman in her forties trying to figure out her life for the first time.

Many Friends fans are unaware that Courteney Cox does more than just act. She has also been on the other side of the camera and made her directorial debut with the 2014 film Just Before I Go, a dramedy about a man who returns to the town where he grew up before giving up on his life. The actor recently appeared in the much-acclaimed FRIENDS reunion.

Image: Courteney Cox Instagram

