Courteney Cox To Be A Part Of 'Scream 6'? Viral Pics Hint Actor's Return To The Franchise

Makers of the spooky horror franchise, Scream are all set to take fans on another adventurous thrilling ride with their latest film Scream 6. The film like every other Scream movie will follow a Ghostface person who terrorises a group of teenagers, with numerous twists coming their way before the revelation of the killer's actual identity.

The film has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced. Reports suggest that most of the star cast will be seen reprising their role in the forthcoming project, including Friends actor Courteney Cox who is said to make a comeback as reporter Gale Weathers.

Courteney Cox to make a comeback with Scream 6

Courteney Cox is once again all set to step into the shoes of Gale Weathers. The actor's viral pics from the sets of Scream 6 in Montreal, Canada have taken the internet by storm. The 58-year-old actor was spotted donning a light blue pantsuit while filming an on-air report outside city hall. Courteney paired her dress with a pair of green stilettos. Moreover, the actor was also seen carrying a microphone in her right hand. The onset pictures of Courteney's look from the film have gone viral on the internet with several fan pages uploading it on their social media handles.

Take a look at the pictures-

Neve Campbell exits Scream franchise after 25 years

Neve Campbell is famous for her role as Sidney Prescott in the hit Scream franchise, and fans were looking forward to seeing her in Scream 6. However, to much of everyone's surprise, the actor revealed that she will not be reprising her role in Scream 6. Speaking to Variety, Campbell confirmed her exit and stated-

"Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you."

