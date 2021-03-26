Courteney Cox's ‘coming Out Of Quarantine’ Video Features A Jeans Vs Sweatpants Battle

Friends actor Courteney Cox took to Instagram on Friday to share her fashion look when she's "coming out of quarantine." The actor posted a video on Instagram trying new fashion looks where she aces wearing a top and waist-length jeans, paired with a black leather jacket. She then transitions into a total sweat pants look, wearing all beige sweatshirt and pants, and then modifies the look by wearing a white top and a beige shirt along with it. She wrote on Instagram, "Coming out of quarantine...". Check out the video and see what her fans and followers reacted to her latest fashion update here.

Several celebrities reacted to her latest fashion update where fashion designer and celebrity host of Queer Eye Tan France reacted with clapping and love-stricken emojis. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx also reacted with a bunch of fire emojis. Grammy Award-winning singer Brandi Carlile reacted with "Maryam!" and some fire emojis.

Courteney Cox makes the most of her quarantine posting entertaining videos for fans

Courteney Cox is well known worldwide for her appearance as Monica Geller in the popular American sitcom Friends. While the actor recently wrapped up production on her upcoming film titled Scream 5, she has been serving her fans with real entertainment on social media since she joined Instagram, a year back.

From acing fashion looks to playing piano covers of her favourite songs, the Scream actor is making fans preoccupied with her content until the release of her next Scream film, which will see her return as iconic news reporter Gale Weathers. Recently, she shared a video where she played the piano cover for Justin Beiber's Holy and the post became instantly viral. Actor Olivia Munn commented, "Obsessed w your skills". Check out the video here.

Courteney Cox to star in Scream 5 (2022) and Friends reunion episode

Scream 5 is the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven, who had passed away in August 2015. Apart from Courteney, the film also stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who will reprise their roles from the previous films. While the film was initially scheduled for a 2021 release coinciding with the first film's 25th anniversary, it will now be released by Paramount Pictures in theatres on January 14, 2022.

On the other hand, in a highly anticipated return, Cox will reunite with her Friends co-stars for an unscripted reunion special, tentatively titled The One Where They Got Back Together, which will be released on HBO Max.

Promo Picture Source: Courteney Cox via Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.