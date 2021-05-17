Courtney Love Calls Miniseries 'Pam And Tommy' "outrageous"; Supports Pamela Anderson

Courtney Love took to her Facebook account to share her thoughts on the upcoming Hulu miniseries, Pam and Tommy. The series will follow Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape and will be produced by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg. Lee is being portrayed by Sebastian Stan, with Lily James playing Anderson and Seth Rogen as the person who stole the tape. The singer took a stand for her friend Pamela Anderson and insisted that the tape ruined the Baywatch actor's life. In the post, she used strong words to express her feelings for the series. Check it out.

Courtney Love stands up for her friend Pamela Anderson

In the post, the singer called the series "so f—king outrageous." She then recalled the time in 1995 when the tape was stolen and was distributed. She added that she was so shocked and that it ruined her friend's life. The singer mentioned that she has seen the staff members of the studio watching it, which is why she banned everyone to even discuss it. The post reads, "I find this so f**king outrageous . When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la...Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Utterly. It CRUSHED her and her kids. We tried to make light of it. But that was a disaster too.. because it's a form of sexual assault isn't it? it caused massive trauma to her, her family, her community. Her finances. 'Last week I was asked to approve using a rolling stone cover of mine / shot by mark seliger in this piece of s**t . That they had approved . I said "f**k no ." shocked . Gentleman don't approve this sort of thing . My heart goes out to Pammy...'(heart emojis). further causing her complex trauma . And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is".

Pam and Tommy first look

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

