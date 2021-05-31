Courtney Stodden Engaged To Chris Evans Gets Into Tussle: Hollywood Recap Of The Day

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From television personality Courtney Stodden getting engaged to Chris Sheng to Chris Evans getting into a tussle on the sets of The Gray Man, many events made headlines on May 31, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Courtney Stodden gets engaged to Chris Sheng

Courtney took to her Instagram to show off her huge diamond engagement ring as she said yes to her beau Chris Sheng. She was striking various poses with the ring in the video. In the caption of the post, she said that the ring is so beautiful that it made her gag.

Chris Evans gets bruised

Captain America actor took to his Instagram to show the serious bruises he suffered on the sets of his upcoming thriller The Gray Man. The actor had dark red and purple bruises all over his arm. While sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon (Got a little tussle with the Gray man).”

Scarlett Johansson reveals it was ‘stressful’ to film Black Widow

In a recent interview with Total Film, the actor revealed that this film gave the makers to develop Natasha’s character when she was not her best. She also went on to add that things become stressful when it came to developing her character arch because there were no guidelines when it came to her character. Scarlett also serves as the executive producer of the movie.

James Bond’s No Time To Die to have a worldwide release

The latest James Bond movie titled No Time To Die will have a worldwide release, the movie’s producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have confirmed. They said that the film will release on September 30, 2021, in the UK and on October 8, 2021, in the US. Regarding the release in India, they said that it will depend on the pandemic’s and when the theatres are allowed to reopen.

Jurassic World: Dominion trailer to be released soon

Jurassic World: Dominion’s director Colin Trevorrow has said that the trailer of this highly-anticipated film will release soon. He also said that they have planned a few fun activities for the fans. The movie will release next year.

