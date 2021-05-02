Last Updated:

COVID-19: Camila Cabello, Kunal Nayyar, Shawn Mendes & Others Urge All To Donate To India

As India battles the deadly 2nd wave of COVID-19, International celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Camila Cabello, Richard Maden, urged all to donate

Written By
Digital Desk
AP/PTI

As India battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, International celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Camila Cabello, Richard Maden, Jay Sean, and others took to their social media handles to urge everyone to donate. India in the last 24 hours recorded 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed that 3,689 deaths - the highest number of deaths so far and 3,07,865 discharges have also been recorded.  

Making an appeal, Shawn Mendes said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help." Pop star Camila Cabello shared the donation link and recorded a video message which said, "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of Covid. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives."

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, singer Katy Perry, actor Lana Condor, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, Lilly Singh, Kunal Nayyar, singer Jay Sean, and many others supported initiatives by Priyanka Chopra and motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

Big Bang Theory actor Kunal wrote, "Back in NYC for work. Missing home, been in constant contact with mom, dad, family, cousins, friends, in Delhi and all over India. My heart is with you. Dilli meri jaan." Ellen DeGeneres in a tweet wrote, "India needs our help. My friend @JayShettyIW and I are trying to raise $1M for @GiveIndia, and @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will."

READ | Kangana Ranaut takes fans through her day, says 'I'm not very fancy with diet'

 

READ | IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Live Score Online: Jos Buttler falls after a heroic knock
READ | Sanket Bhosale breaks down during engagement while professing love, Sugandha consoles
READ | COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh HC appeals states to provide green corridors for oxygen tankers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT