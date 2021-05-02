COVID-19: Camila Cabello, Kunal Nayyar, Shawn Mendes & Others Urge All To Donate To India

As India battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, International celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Camila Cabello, Richard Maden, Jay Sean, and others took to their social media handles to urge everyone to donate. India in the last 24 hours recorded 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare further informed that 3,689 deaths - the highest number of deaths so far and 3,07,865 discharges have also been recorded.

Making an appeal, Shawn Mendes said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help." Pop star Camila Cabello shared the donation link and recorded a video message which said, "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of Covid. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen and medicine to save lives."

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, singer Katy Perry, actor Lana Condor, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, Lilly Singh, Kunal Nayyar, singer Jay Sean, and many others supported initiatives by Priyanka Chopra and motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

Big Bang Theory actor Kunal wrote, "Back in NYC for work. Missing home, been in constant contact with mom, dad, family, cousins, friends, in Delhi and all over India. My heart is with you. Dilli meri jaan." Ellen DeGeneres in a tweet wrote, "India needs our help. My friend @JayShettyIW and I are trying to raise $1M for @GiveIndia, and @IndiasporaForum will match it! This means every dollar is doubled, so we can try our best to make a difference. If you can help, I hope you will."

