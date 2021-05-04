COVID-19 Crisis: Mindy Kaling Urges Fans To Donate To India, Says 'little Goes A Long Way'

As India is grappling with the second wave of the deadly coronavirus crisis, several International celebrities are extending support while requesting others to lend their support. American actress-director Mindy Kaling recently took to Instagram and shared a video while showing dire repercussions that were faced by the people in India due to the pandemic.

Mindy Kaling supports India amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The video showed the ravaging effects of COVID-19 and heartbreaking visuals of people dying in hospitals due to the virus and many can be seen standing in long queues to lay rest to their loved ones at the cremation sites. Not just this, there were clips that showed how everyone is struggling to fight the battle against the virus amid the shortage in healthcare amenities and facilities. While some seem to lose, others are seen constantly trying to emerge out of the situation. While captioning the post, Mindy expressed her sincere concerns towards the country and urged her fans to donate in whatever way they can. “By now I’m sure you’ve seen the devastating effects of the Covid crisis in India. It was not long ago when we were facing similar suffering and agony because of this terrible disease. If you are able to give to help our brothers and sisters in India, please do. A little goes such a long way. Link in my bio to donate. @give_india,” she wrote.

Priyanka hailed Mindy’s efforts to help India by reposting her message on her Instagram stories and wrote, “#TogetherForIndia.” Apart from Mindy Kaling, several other International stars like Singer Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, singer Katy Perry, actor Lana Condor, actor Jada Pinkett Smith also extended their support towards helping the country in these tough times.

Earlier, global sensation Priyanka Chopra started a fundraiser initiative along with husband Nick Jonas to support people and their families in India who are struggling to combat coronavirus. The couple previously in a video urged fans to come forward and donate funds to help India in the fight against COVID-19. The video begins with Priyanka giving a brief about the pandemic and how it has created havoc across the globe and especially in a country like India. The two stars collectively requested people to step out and donate liberally towards their fundraiser as the healthcare system across India is at a "breaking point". Nick also revealed the contributions will go towards creating physical infrastructure, medical equipment, and vaccination support. Priyanka said: "Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe." The couple then ended it, saying: "Together for India."

(Image credit: AP/ PTI)

