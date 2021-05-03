COVID-19: Piper Perabo donates to Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser, urges fans to help India

Hollywood celebrity Piper Perabo is one of the prominent stars who extend her help to the prevailing situations in India by donating her bit to Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser campaign. The actress took to Twitter and informed about her contribution towards helping India fight COVID-19 while. Apart from donating, Piper also shared heart-rending pictures from the cremation sites in India where many corpses were in the queue to be burnt and laid to rest. She even urged people to step out and help people in whatever way they can amid the pandemic.

Piper Perabo donates to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic

With the pictures, Piper highlighted the statements from the news article she shared. "It's like one of those movies in which the world has been attacked, and there are bodies everywhere/ The Coyote Ugly star further appreciated global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas's initiative '#TogetherForIndia', a fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19. Mentioning about doing her bit, she wrote, "@priyankachopra encouraged donations to support relief in #India at (the link). I donated here. If you are aware of other ways regular folks can help our friends and families in India, please share in the replies.”

Apart from Piper, several other Hollywood stars too extended their support to India in fighting the deadly battle with the novel coronavirus. International celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Camila Cabello, Richard Maden, Jay Sean, and others took to their social media handles to urge everyone to donate. Making an appeal, Shawn Mendes said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help." Popstar Camila Cabello shared the donation link and recorded a video message which said, "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of Covid. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen, and medicine to save lives."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared a video on Instagram and spoke about the dire repercussions of COVID in the country while sharing her thoughts on the critical supply of medical aid, shortage of beds in ICUs, less oxygen supply, and many more. Priyanka in a bid to extend her support to the people had set up a ‘fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing COVID relief.’ Priyanka also revealed that her singer husband Nick Jonas has also pledged to help India and has contributed to the cause and ‘will continue to’.

(Image credit: AP)

