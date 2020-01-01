Cox Communications To Pay $1 Billion For Failing To Curb Music Piracy

The ISP giant Cox Communications who stands along with the famous competitors including Comcast and Verizon recently faced a massive amount of fine following a trial at the Virginia federal court. Reportedly, the Internet service provider Cox Communications was unable to curb with the customers who were pirating music frequently. As a result, the ISP faced a fine of $1 billion due to its inability to curb with music piracy. Read on for details.

ALSO READ| Hollywood Listening? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'd Like To Act In A Movie, Post Retirement

All about Cox Communications and the $1 billion fine they faced

Cox Communications faced a three-week trial in the federal court of Alexandra, Virginia and ended up with a fine of $1 billion in response to the damages it incurred to numerous recording companies. The jury punished Cox because of its inability to curb the music piracy, even the recording powerhouses like Sony and Universal were a part of this trial vouching against Cox. The union of companies stated that Cox's customers had been repeatedly pirating music but the ISP didn't take any action to control or stop it. The lawsuit was apparently filed in 2018 and will see an end of the copyright alert system which clearly seems to be flawed. Along with these companies, many corporations seem to be following an aggressive action to hold the ISPs responsible for any piracy conducted by their clients.

ALSO READ| Hollywood News Highlights This Week; Star Wars Release To Kim Kardashian's New Controversy

Would the fine motivate other ISPs to curb piracy effectively?

Film and music piracy is not something new when it comes to duplication of content, but the question arises about the fact that why there is a need for piracy at the age when the media streaming services are gaining popularity? The answer to this lies in the fact that there has been a sudden increase in the number of streaming platforms with each network launching its own streaming service. Although the ISPs hold a lot of power in their hands due to net neutrality, they should ethically and bindingly see to the fact that their customers are not pirating content. With Cox facing an exorbitant amount of money for not stopping their clients from pirating music, it could serve as a motivation for other ISPs as Cox Communications had to pay a huge amount of money which is much more than the cost of the pirated music.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Open To Explore Hollywood Projects

ALSO READ| Latest Hollywood Movies To Watch This Weekend With Your Loved Ones

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.