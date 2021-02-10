Craig Ferguson Earns Fans' Praise For 'no Britney Spears Jokes' Post Documentary Release

A video clip from Craig Ferguson’s The Late Late Show monologue in 2007 has resurfaced on the internet. The video has gone viral for the message ‘No Britney Spears jokes’ the comedian shared that night. Sharing the clip, netizens are praising Ferguson for not making fun of Britney and instead, supporting her. In the video clip, he can be seen admitting that he is known for making fun of popular celebs on his show. Recalling things, he revealed that he started thinking about the effect his jokes have on real people. He further stated that he won’t be joking about Britney Spears that night.

Netizens praise Craig Ferguson for not making fun of Britney Spears

Also read: Shania Twain Opens Up On Being A Fan Of Britney Spears And Singing Along To Her Records

Honestly Craig Ferguson was great and we really didn’t give him enough praise when he was the late late show host https://t.co/kopsdDMZXm — kylie "defund the police" sparks 🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) February 9, 2021

growing up with craig ferguson and geoff the skelly as your favorite late night hosts? a sign of good taste 💎 https://t.co/IIqIcHmBEX — jamieloftus 🏂 (@jamieloftusHELP) February 9, 2021

The fact that folks were so ready to laugh at Anna Nicole Smith that Craig Ferguson had to say “It’s not a joke!” https://t.co/VfGlzS6i4y — Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) February 9, 2021

Anna Nicole Smith’s death, for me, was one of the four horseman of realizing I probably wasn’t gonna make it in late night comedy the way I thought I was gonna at that time. It was a huge lesson for me about the kind of writer I wanted to be v. many who were working that day. 💔 https://t.co/8SExYACwLH — Caissie (@Caissie) February 9, 2021

Here is Craig’s entire monologue. He speaks openly and vulnerably about his addiction issues, and why his experience directly correlates with why he won’t criticize Britney. I remember watching this as a young person. It’s stayed with me. https://t.co/hFXukTMCs7 — Cassie Keet (@kissmycassie) February 9, 2021

In the video clip, Craig can be seen reflecting on his actions of making fun of Hollywood celebrities on his show which ended in 2014. In the episode, he said that he wants to talk about things that bothered him. He revealed that he recalled seeing things in a ‘different light’ after meeting Kevin Costner at an event (who he had joked about earlier). He began thinking about the effect and that it bothered him since then. He said that people are falling apart and that they are dying.

Also read: Britney Spears' Impressive Net Worth Will Leave Her Fans Astounded

The comedian stated that the ‘comedy should have a sentiment of joy in it’, which is why he said ‘no Britney Spears jokes’ because of the tough weekend she had during her rehab visits and many other changes such as shaving her head and getting tattoos. He said that what the singer was going through, reminded him of what he was doing fifteen years ago. He clarified that he was not calling Britney Spears an alcoholic but concluded saying that she ‘clearly needs help’.

Also read: Britney Spears Gives Befitting Reply To Everyone Who Criticises Her IG Dance Videos

Britney Spears Documentary 2021

Following the release of The New York Times’ docu-series Framing Britney Spears, many of her fans and followers had a closer look into pop star’s conservatorship battle. Ever since then, her diehard fans are helping her to break free by supporting her on their respective social media handles. Her beau Sam Asghari too extended his support when Britney did not authorise the documentary in her life.

In the wake of the special series, which aired on FX on February 5, 2021, and is currently streaming on Hulu, fans are criticising how the media treated Britney, as her private rough time made headlines for the tabloids. According to E! Online, Diane Swayer is also facing a backlash for her interview in the year 2003 with Britney Spears. Furthermore, Britney’s ex Justin Timberlake also has been called out for the way he portrayed the Gimme More singer post their split in the year 2002.

Image Source: Craig Ferguson IG/ Britney Spears IG

Also read: Britney Spears Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Femme Fatale' Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.