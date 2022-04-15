'Crazy Rich Asians' Actor Henry Golding Signed On For 'Downtown Owl'; Here's Full Cast

There's a major update on Sony Pictures-led Stage 6 Films' upcoming film Downtown Owl. After the casting of Ed Harris and Vanessa Hudgens was announced by the makers, now another well-known star is set to join the team.

Henry Golding has become the latest to sign the project, based on a popular book.

Henry Golding to star in Sony Pictures' Downtown Owl

Henry Golding, as per a report on Deadline, has come on board the film for one of the characters, whose details have been kept under the wraps at the moment. The Crazy Rich Asians star will join actors like Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, August Blanco Rosenstein and Lily Rabe, who were all announced by the makers previously.

The movie is said to be a drama story based on Chuck Klosterman’s novel of the same name. The plot of the story was set in 1983 in a fictional town Owl in rural North Dakota. Not cable or pop culture, but an impressive dealership for Chevrolet, three bars and the lives of locals witnessing a shift after the arrival of a new English teacher was what one would find in the town.

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater make their directorial debuts with the movie. The latter will be credited for penning the script too, which was a part of the Sundance Institute Creative Producing Summit and Talent Forum, as well as one of the producers.

The executive producers of the film were Laura Rister, Lee Broda and Joel Michaely and Tom McLeod was the co-executive producer. The film's music will be scored by T Bone Burnett, the report added.

Henry Golding on the work front

Henry is working on multiple films at the moment. This includes an adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, where he was paired alongside Dakota Johnson, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant. An action film Assassin Club, where he was working with Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace and an animated film The Tiger’s Apprentice were the other projects in his kitty. He had last starred in the superhero film Snake Eyes, which had hit the theatres in July last year.