Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Simone Boseman, Joanna & Others Attend Annual Awards In Style

The stars of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunster,' Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan turn presenters for 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.
Simone Boseman accepted a posthomous award for Chadwick Boseman who won in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his work as Star Lord T’Challa in the ‘What If…’ animated series.
Bob The Drag Queen along with Eureka and Shangela attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys in fashionable outfits.
Parris Goebel, winner in the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.
Mia Neal, winner of the Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award) category for ‘Annie Live!’
Director Bridget Stokes, winner in the Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series category for ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ episode ‘Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!’
Editors Diedre Panziera, Brian Murphy and Jeanie Phillips, winners of Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program category for ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.’
RuPaul, winner of the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater.
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines look stunning together as they attend 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater.