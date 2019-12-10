The Debate
The Debate
Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover Episode: Here's All You Need To Know

Hollywood News

Crisis on Infinite Earths, the crossover episodes have already created a buzz in the audience after the first two episodes. Read more to know about the event.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Crisis on infinite Earths

We are not even halfway through Crisis on Infinite Earths' crossover episodes, and the event has already created a buzz among the audience. After the release of the first two episodes, fans have been experiencing some shocking events which have been unexpected. The CW released Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3, The Flash's portion of the event. The episode will be about the arrival of Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). Fans wanted to see both of them to make an appearance in Arrowverse for quite some time. Black Lightning is expected to play an interesting role in the event itself.

ALSO READ | Natalie Dreyfuss Lands Recurring Role In 'The Flash'

Black lighting joins Arrowverse in third chapter of crossover 

Jefferson Pierce gets pulled into the conflict in a very surprising way. This will be the first time he will be experiencing a conflict like this. Black lighting will be in a Delima and will have a lot of questions related to what is going on and why is he here. It will be interesting to know what will happen after the mid-season finale of Black lighting. Apart from this Supergirl episode was released on December 8. Crisis on Infinite Earths will continue across The Flash on December 10, 2019. Following a midseason break, the event will conclude on January 14, 2020, with new episodes of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

ALSO READ | The Flash: Interesting Things You Need To Know About Season 6

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batwoman (@cwbatwoman) on

ALSO READ | TV Network CW Rumoured To Be Working With DC Comics On A New Season

Batwoman is seen to be in a shock after meeting Bruce. There are a bunch of fighting scenes shown and also a new metahuman who joins in the crossover episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Take a look at the video which says that everyone has a part to play in the Crisis.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Flash (@cwtheflash) on

ALSO READ | Joker: Does The DC Comic Book Film Have A Post-credits Scene?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

Published:
COMMENT
