Crisis PR Expert Weighs In On Will Smith's Apology To Chris Rock; 'he Must Rebuild Trust'

Months after Will Smith's Oscars feud with comedian Chris Rock, the King Richard actor made a public apology, as evident from his latest Instagram post. Now, the crisis management PR expert Gary Rosen weighed in on Smith's potential comeback, stating that this is not going to happen overnight. In a 6 minutes video shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, Will offered an apology in the form of questions that were raised by netizens on the internet. The 53-year-old actor even expressed remorse for slapping Chris on stage at the Oscars in March.

Weighing in on his public apology to the comedian, the crisis management PR expert Gary Rosen believes that the entertainment industry is very 'forgiving' and everybody gets a comeback or at least a try at a comeback.

"But this is not going to happen overnight. He needs to rebuild trust. I don't think that's happened yet", he continued.

Though Rosen stated that the apology video was in the right direction, as per PEOPLE, he feels, 'the mea culpa was too "orchestrated"'. Rosen stated, "When you don't have someone interviewing you and there's no give and take, it comes across as less authentic.

Will Smith issues public apology

On Monday, Will Smith took to his Instagram handle and offered a 'sincere' apology to Chris Rock. Answering the question of why he didn’t apologise to the comedian in his acceptance speech, Smith said, "I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. When he is ready, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk."

He further apologised to Chris' mother, saying, "I saw an interview [she] did, and that was one of the things I just didn’t realise. I wasn’t thinking, but how many people got hurt at that moment? I want to apologise to Chris’ mother." Also mentioning Tony Rock, Will Smith said, "I want to apologise to Chris’ family, specifically Tony Rock. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was my man. This is probably irreparable."

Image: AP