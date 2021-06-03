Cristian Mungiu To Headline The Jury Of The 60th Cannes Critics’ Week Section

Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu is now gearing to join the jury panel for Cannes Critics’ Week this year. As reported by The Hollywood reporter, Cristian Mungiu will headline the jury of the 60th Cannes Critics’ Week section that includes the Nespresso Grand Prize for best feature film, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for best actor and the Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for a best short film. Reportedly, the ace director will also be joined by producer Didar Domehri, Michel Merkt, actor and writer Camelia Jordana, last but not least the artistic director of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Karel Och.

Cristian Mungiu’s history with the Cannes Festival

Ever since his debut in the entertainment industry Mungiu’s name has been associated with the Cannes Film Festival. His debut feature film, Occident went on to garner tremendous critical fame and also being featured in Director’s Fortnight at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. Almost five years later, Mungiu’s second feature film, 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days was selected in the official competition at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie ended up winning the Palme d’Or for feature film, making him the first Romanian filmmaker to ever achieve the award. His 2012 film titled, Beyond the Hills was screened at the 2012 Cannes Festival competition. This time Cristina Mungiu won the Best Screenplay award for his masterpiece. A year later, Mingiu’s prolific cinema works accentuated him to be selected as a member of the main competition jury at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Almost three years later his next film Graduation, premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The movie was in the run for the prestigious Palme d’Or competition, however, unfortunately, the filmmaker did not win the award. Instead, he took home the Best Director title for the first time ever. Now, once again the filmmaker has gotten the opportunity to use his experience to critique the various films this year. The Cannes Critics’ Week will reportedly announce its official 2021 line-up on Monday, June 7. The popular 60th Cannes’ Critics Week will begin on July 7 and end on July 15.

Image: Cristian Mungiu Instagram

