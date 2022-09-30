Critics Choice Association Honours 'Ms. Marvel' With An Ensemble Award; Check Full List

As the Critics Choice Association is gearing up to conduct a standalone event this award season, it was revealed that they will be honouring Asian Pacific Islander talent on 4 November 2022. There will be 16 categories of awards under which the Icon award will be received by the actor James Hong while the entire cast of Ms Marvel will be honoured with the Ensemble Award.

Moreover, it was mentioned that a portion of the proceeds of the star-studded event will be given to the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment to help fund a film production grant for one budding filmmaker.

Critics Choice Association honourees:

Icon Award

Actor James Hong (career achievement, most recently A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Trailblazer Award

Producer and director Karyn Kusama (career achievement, most recently Showtime’s Yellowjackets)

Director (Film)

Park Chan-wook (MUBI’s Decision to Leave)

Director (Television)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix’s Squid Game)

Animated Film Award

Director and writer Domee Shi (Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red)

Showrunner

Soo Hugh (Apple TV+’s Pachinko)

Social Justice Award

Director and producer David Siev (IFC Films’ Bad Axe)

Actor (Film)

John Cho (Prime Video’s Don’t Make Me Go)

Actor (Television)

Nick Mohammed (Apple TV’s Ted Lasso)

Actress (Television)

Zoë Chao (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty)

Breakthrough Actor (Film)

Joel Kim Booster (Searchlight’s Fire Island)

Breakthrough Actress (Film)

Li Jun Li (Paramount’s Babylon)

Breakthrough Actress (Television)

Élodie Yung (Fox/Warner Bros. Television’s The Cleaning Lady)

Ensemble Award (Television)

Cast of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel

Rising Star (Film), presented by IMDbPro

Auli’i Cravalho (Hulu’s Crush)

Rising Star (Television), presented by IMDbPro

Park Eun-bin (Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

