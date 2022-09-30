Critics Choice Association Honours 'Ms. Marvel' With An Ensemble Award; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@msmarvelofficial
As the Critics Choice Association is gearing up to conduct a standalone event this award season, it was revealed that they will be honouring Asian Pacific Islander talent on 4 November 2022. There will be 16 categories of awards under which the Icon award will be received by the actor James Hong while the entire cast of Ms Marvel will be honoured with the Ensemble Award.
Moreover, it was mentioned that a portion of the proceeds of the star-studded event will be given to the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment to help fund a film production grant for one budding filmmaker.
Actor James Hong (career achievement, most recently A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Producer and director Karyn Kusama (career achievement, most recently Showtime’s Yellowjackets)
Park Chan-wook (MUBI’s Decision to Leave)
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix’s Squid Game)
Director and writer Domee Shi (Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red)
Soo Hugh (Apple TV+’s Pachinko)
Director and producer David Siev (IFC Films’ Bad Axe)
John Cho (Prime Video’s Don’t Make Me Go)
Nick Mohammed (Apple TV’s Ted Lasso)
Zoë Chao (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty)
Joel Kim Booster (Searchlight’s Fire Island)
Li Jun Li (Paramount’s Babylon)
Élodie Yung (Fox/Warner Bros. Television’s The Cleaning Lady)
Cast of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel
Auli’i Cravalho (Hulu’s Crush)
Park Eun-bin (Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo)