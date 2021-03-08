Critics Choice Award 2021: Chadwick Boseman's Wife Accepts His Award With Powerful Speech

Critics Choice Awards 2021 were held on March 7, 2021. The Best actor award went to the late Chadwick Boseman for his performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf and delivered a powerful speech at the Critics Choice Awards 2021.

Simone Ledward Boseman's speech on Chadwick Boseman's win

According to People, Simone Ledward Boseman said, "Wow. It has to be said aloud that for those of us who know Chad intimately, personally, professionally, those he taught, those he gave a word of advice, those who taught him — it is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments.” She said all were proud of him for his work, but even more for who he was as a person. His work in the film deserved this. She said, “He deserves this, and so he would always thank God first and foremost in everything. He would always honour his mother and his father. He would always acknowledge those who came before him, those who charted the path, those who gave him their gifts."

She added, if it was him who would accept the award, he would say something about the importance of this story. He would speak about the importance of Black voices telling Black stories and would take this moment to give honour to August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights. She continued, “And, as I recently read, societies grow great when all men plant trees in their shade. They know they may never sit, and our society may be a far cry from great, but I know that the seeds you planted will grow into forests. And one day we too will be tall enough to reach the heavens. Thank you, Critics' Choice and thank you, Chad."

On March 1, Chadwick Boseman won his first Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a motion picture, drama for his role in the Netflix film. Simone virtually accepted the award for him, delivering a speech. The 26th Annual Critics' Choice Awards aired live on The CW from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on March 7.

