Critics Choice Awards 2022: Date, Time, Live Stream, Hosts, Presenters And Other Details

The Critics Choice Awards are back with its 27th edition, with many famous celebrities across television and films set to grace the glamourous event. The award function, which was slated to happen in January 2022, faced postponement owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now set to happen on March 13.

The awards are set to take place on two continents-- the main ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, while the late-night celebratory event will happen in London, at the Savoy Hotel. The winners will be decided by the Critics Choice Association, which comprises more than 525 media critics and journalists from the entertainment world. Ahead of the Critics Choice Awards premiere, here's all you need to know about its live stream, the hosts and presenters among other things.

Critics Choice Awards 2022: Date, time and live stream

The awards will be held today, March 13, and will be live telecasted on two networks - The CW and TBS. Viewers can tune in to watch the three-hour-long program at 7 p.m. ET.

Critics Choice Awards 2022: Hosts, presenters and other details

Actor Taye Diggs is all set to host the show for the fourth time straight, however, this time he'll be joined by Nicole Byer. Byer is known for her stint in the Netflix competition series Nailed It!.

The list includes the likes of Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch as well as Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, and Park Hae-soo among others.

Belfast and West Side Story are the top contenders this award season, having a whopping eleven nominations each. Dune and The Power of the Dog have also garnered an impressive number of nominations.

(Image: @Criticschoice/Instagram)