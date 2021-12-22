Last Updated:

Critics Choice Awards 2022 To Move Ahead With In-person Show Despite Rising COVID Cases

With the rising COVID-19 cases all around the world, many award functions were cancelled or postponed but Critics Choice Awards 2022 will be held in-person.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
critics choice awards 2022

Image: Instagram/@l.arte.cinematografica


As the upcoming year is set to witness several popular events such as Critics Choice awards 2022Palm Springs Film Festival’s awards gala, BAFTA Los Angeles’ annual awards season tea party and more, many of them have announced the postponement of the event due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, the organisers of the upcoming Critics Choice Awards recently revealed that there will be no change in the schedule instead they will be conducting the event with strict COVID protocols.

No change in Critics Choice Awards 2022 schedule 

According to Variety, the organisers of the Critics Choice Awards 2022 recently issued a statement and revealed that the Critics Choice association was working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere COVID Compliance service and informed that they will still be planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols. It will include mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements. They also assured that they will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.

READ | Critics Choice Awards 2021 winners: 'Nomadland' & 'The Crown' dominate the list

The statement read, "The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements. We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress."

Where to watch Critics Choice Awards 2022 Online? 

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards has been slated to air live on The CW and TBS Network on January 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. 

READ | Critics Choice Award 2021: Chadwick Boseman's wife accepts his award with powerful speech

Critics Choice Awards 2022 nominations 

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

 

BEST ACTOR (MALE) IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

 

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE) IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)... Click Here to see the full list. 

READ | Critics Choice Documentary Awards: Check winners and full nomination list

 

Image: Instagram/@l.arte.cinematografica

READ | Critics Choice Awards: Succession, Mare of Easttown lead all nominations; see full list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: critics choice awards 2022, COVID, US
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com