Critics Choice Awards 2022 To Move Ahead With In-person Show Despite Rising COVID Cases

As the upcoming year is set to witness several popular events such as Critics Choice awards 2022, Palm Springs Film Festival’s awards gala, BAFTA Los Angeles’ annual awards season tea party and more, many of them have announced the postponement of the event due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, the organisers of the upcoming Critics Choice Awards recently revealed that there will be no change in the schedule instead they will be conducting the event with strict COVID protocols.

No change in Critics Choice Awards 2022 schedule

According to Variety, the organisers of the Critics Choice Awards 2022 recently issued a statement and revealed that the Critics Choice association was working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere COVID Compliance service and informed that they will still be planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols. It will include mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements. They also assured that they will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.

Where to watch Critics Choice Awards 2022 Online?

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards has been slated to air live on The CW and TBS Network on January 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Critics Choice Awards 2022 nominations

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR (MALE) IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR (FEMALE) IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

