Critics' Choice Awards: Netizens Say 'I Wanna Be Alan Kim' After Minari Actor's Speech

Alan Kim has won the hearts of many people on the internet with his award acceptance speech. Alan recently won the Critics' Choice Award in the Young actor category for his film Minari. Minari also won the award for the Best Foreign Language film at the Golden Globes 2021.

Alan Kim’s speech makes netizens tearful

The award season has begun and even though they have gone virtual this year, many moments from these shows have gone viral on social media. The Critics' Choice Awards 2021 took place this Sunday. Apart from the awards, Minari actor Alan Kim’s award acceptance speech has become the talk of the town.

The Minari cast member won the award in the Best Young Actor/Actress category for his performance in the Lee Issac Chung directed film. During his award acceptance speech, the 8-year-old began his speech by thanking the Critics' Choice voters for voting for him. Alan Kim then thanked his family, friends, the cast and crew of the film. Soon, the Minari started crying and even said, “Oh my goodness, I’m crying”. Kim ended his award speech by hoping that he gets a chance to act in another movie soon and hope’s that he is not dreaming.

Alan Kim’s Critics' Choice Awards 2021 speech received interesting reactions on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, “Nothing will top this. Nothing”. Another Twitter user commented how the night could not get better than that, referring to Kim’s speech. Many other Twitter users shared similar reactions. Take a look at these reactions on the Minari cast member’s Critics' Choice Award 2021 speech here.

Minari’s plot and other details

Minari is Lee Issac Chung’s semi-autobiographical film based on his early life as a South Korean living in rural America. This American drama film stars Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, Han Ye-ri, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton. Chung’s Minari recently won the Best Foreign Film award at the Golden Globes 2021. Moreover, it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January last year. Minari was also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

