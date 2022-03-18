Last Updated:

Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Squid Game Win Big; Check List

Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 was organised recently with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'Squid Game' & others winning big. Check the complete winner list here.

Critics Choice Super Awards are organised to honour the finest cinematic achievements of filmmakers and other artists. The new edition of Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 is back with many famous celebrities across television and films gracing the glamorous star-studded night. The winners are decided by the Critics Choice Association, which comprises more than 525 media critics and journalists from the entertainment world.

As the Critics Choice Association recently unveiled the names of all the winners at the Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, a few films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Squid Game, WandaVision were bagged numerous wins.

Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 winners

The superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home made it big at the Critics Choice Super Awards 2022 and was felicitated with three total honours, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).Whereas on the TV front, Netflix’s Squid Game and Disney+’s WandaVision tied for the most series wins on television, with three overall. Both the shows won the best series in different categories.

Here take a look at the full list-

BEST ACTION MOVIE

  • No Time to Die

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

  • Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

  • Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

  • Florence Pugh – Black Widow

BEST HORROR MOVIE

  • A Quiet Place Part II

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

  • Agathe Rousselle – Titane

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Dune

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Dev Patel – The Green Knight

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

  • Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTION SERIES

  • Squid Game

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

  • HoYeon Jung – Squid Game

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

  • WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

  • Tom Hiddleston – Loki

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

  • Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

BEST HORROR SERIES

  • Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

  • Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

  • Station Eleven

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

  • Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

  • Mackenzie Davis – Station Eleven

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

  • Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

