'Cruel Summer' Season 1 Finale Episode Highlights: Jeannette Sneaks Into Martin's House

Cruel Summer finale episode of season one aired on June 15, 2021. There were a few critical questions that were answered in the Cruel Summer season finale episode while some were left unanswered. Here are the highlights of the Cruel Summer finale episode.

Highlights of Cruel Summer season finale episode

Cruel Summer, the Freeform show, came to a tragic end on Tuesday night with a devastating season one conclusion in the episode Hostile Witness. The much-anticipated Cruel Summer battle between Jeanette Turner played by Chiara Aurelia and Kate Wallis portrayed by Olivia Holt took place in the most unexpected of places: Martin Harris' residence. This was the same one where he held Kate hostage for months and Jeanette kept sneaking into for cheap teen pleasures.

The two girls meet for a seemingly honest conversation and end up uncovering an unexpected truth. Mallory played by Harley Quinn Smith was the one who spotted Kate through the window. When Jeanette learns of this, she drops her case, and Kate informs the public that Jeanette is innocent. Kate confronts Mallory about seeing her and not notifying anyone in a separate talk. Mallory reveals that she misunderstood the woman in the window for Martin's girlfriend or sister at first. However, after Kate was recovered and the puzzle was pieced together, she opted to remain silent because sharing her secret meant also disclosing Kate's secret regarding Martin.

Kate recalls the night Martin died as she reveals her repressed memories. Though it was initially assumed that he died in a police shooting, the audience now knows that this was not the case. Martin goes downstairs to the basement in a flashback and exposes Kate to Annabelle, the gun his father used to commit suicide. Martin first intends to use the gun to kill her, but he eventually turns the gun on himself, telling Kate he's sorry for what he's done.

However, he lowers the gun and yells as he attacks the wall at the last second. Kate takes the rifle and shoots Martin, terrified of what Martin could do next. With Kate and Jeanette finally finding closure in the 1995 plotline, the episode closes with Jeanette sneaking into Martin's home in 1994. In this sequence, we learn the horrifying truth that, while Jeanette didn't see Kate in Martin's home, she was aware of her presence.

About Cruel Summer season 2

Cruel Summer season 2 has been renewed according to Deadline. However, how the Jessica Biel-produced series returns is unknown; the mystery might return with a fresh plot involving the same characters and actors, or it might use the same storytelling approach with a completely new cast of characters. The Cruel Summer cast features Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, and Blake Lee.

Image: Still from Cruel Summer