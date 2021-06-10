'Cruel Summer' To Release On Amazon Prime Video; Watch The New Trailer

Cruel Summer is a teen drama thriller television series created by Bert V. Royal which is currently streaming on Freeform in the US and Canada. The show is all set to have a premiere in India on Amazon Prime Video. Here's everything you need to know about the show and Cruel Summer release date on the OTT platform.

Cruel Summer to release on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the highly anticipated psychological thriller Cruel Summer, produced by Entertainment One also known as eOne and Iron Ocean Productions, will be available to stream on their platform. The Cruel Summer release date is scheduled to be on Friday, August 6, excluding the United States and Canada.

Executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, director and executive producer Bert V. Royal, and showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano are behind the 10-part Amazon Original series. Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot. Take a look at the Cruel Summer trailer here:

About Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer is an intriguing series that takes place over three summers in the 1990s when a popular teenage girl goes missing and a seemingly unconnected girl transforms from a polite and awkward misfit to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming America's most disliked person. When Kate is rescued alive, she blames Jeanette for witnessing her kidnapping but failing to report it, making Jeanette the most disliked person in America. As the tragic story develops, everyone scrambles to select sides among various lawsuits and shattered families, friendships, and relationships. Each episode is told from a different point of view.

The Cruel Summer cast featrues Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano, and Sarah Drew. Actor Olivia Holt is seen portraying the lead role of Kate Wallis, the popular girl who goes missing. Chiara Aurelia is seen playing the lead role of Jeanette Turner who is the unpopular awkward character on the show who takes over Kate's life. The show has 10 episodes in total and each episode runs for 40-45 minutes.

Image: Still from Cruel Summer

