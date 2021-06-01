Cruella Actor Paul Walter Hauser Reacts To The Film's Bad Reviews, Takes A Dig At Critics

Emma Stone's latest film, Cruella, released in the United States on 28th May. While the film has gotten mostly positive reviews from the audience and a lot of critics, there are some film critics who did not like it as much and wrote some disapproving things about it. Paul Walter Hauser, who stars as Horace in the film, hit back at those critics and their reviews, during his recent interview. Read on to know what the actor said.



Cruella Review and Ratings

As of June 1, Cruella has gotten decent ratings and reviews from the viewers. On IMDb, it currently has a rating of 7.4/10, with over 22,000 votes and on Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 97 per cent audience score and 73 per cent on the Tomatometer. However, there are some critics, who severely criticized Cruella's plot.

Paul Walter Hauser’s Response to the Bad Reviews

In an interview with Insider, Paul Walter Hauser was asked about how he felt about the negative reviews, and he was specifically asked about the Cruella review by Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair (which the actor had bashed on his Twitter). Hauser replied, “I just read that review, it was one of maybe six reviews I read, and he was kind of having fun being mean spirited, sort of doing his word play instead of dissecting the film. I just felt it was a cheap shot so I defended my movie. I think we made a great film, it may not be for everybody, but it does so many more things right than it does wrong.”

Paul also talked about why he felt it was wrong of the people tagging the movie as dark and edgy. About this, the actor said, “People getting riled up that it's an edgy and dark movie, no, it's not. You're not watching dogs getting made into coats. It's an action-adventure-crime-comedy movie with a lot of heart and if you don't like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson you should probably get your pulse checked.”

About his overall take on film criticism, Paul Walter Hauser also said in the interview, “If you feel you hated two things, but we did these five other things great, then you can't tell people not to see the movie. That's ridiculous. It's like me telling you not to eat at a restaurant because I didn't like the toilet paper in the bathroom and my waiter was unattractive. You would be like, ‘Um, how was the chicken?’ So that's my whole take on film criticism.”

