'Cruella' Director Craig Gillespie Says Would Love To See Full Blown Sequel Of The Film

Cruella is a crime comedy film that focuses on the character Cruella de Vil who first featured in Dodie Smith's novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians. Cruella release date was scheduled to be on May 28, 2021, in the US. The director of the film Craig Gillespie recently opened up about its sequel. Take a look at what he had to say about the Cruella sequel and the potential of the character in the future.

Cruella director Craig Gillespie wants a sequel that is full-blown

In an interview with Collider, the director was asked about the sequel of the film. He mentioned that the audience has just met the character. He himself would love to see a full-blown Cruella who is fully loaded. The character has managed to get complete support from the people around her and has full potential to expand as a brand. He would love to see where that takes her and how one could almost destroy the character from the inside out if she is not careful about her powers in the future.

He was also asked if he would want to direct the Cruella sequel himself. Gillispie said that he would do it only on one condition, that is if he gets to work with the same team again. He added that he had a great time with everybody and loved Tony McNamara's writing. Disney was also very supportive of the team while shooting. He shared that the team fostered the feeling of safety where he felt like he could do anything without the repercussions. They used to push the boundaries all the time while shooting. He also mentioned that he wasn't sure if Disney would agree with this but it has always been okay with such intriguing ideas.

About Cruella

Emma Stone in Cruella is seen portraying the lead role. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong in pivotal roles. The film is set up in London in the 1970s. It revolves around the life of Estella Miller who is an aspiring fashion designer. She explores several paths until she is known as the infamous designer called Cruella de Vil.

Image: Still from Cruella

