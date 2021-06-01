'Cruella' Spoilers: Is Mid-credit Scene A Clue To Live-action Reboot Of '101 Dalmatians'?

Cruella featuring Emma Stone in the lead was released recently. It is directed by Craig Gillespie and within a few days of the theatrical release, it was made available on Disney+. The movie is an adaptation of The Hundred And One Dalmatians written by Dodie Smith. Although the original animated movie focused on the 101 Dalmatians dogs, the live-action movie is focused on the backstory of the villain. There have been a lot of questions making rounds about the movie regarding the mid-credit scene and ending. Read further to know more.

A look at Cruella Spoilers

The movie shows London based fashion designer Estella (Emma Stone) who learns the truth about her boss. She gets to know that her boss Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) is responsible for the death of her mother. She later learns about her reality and how she is the rightful heir of the baroness's fortune. Throughout the movie, fans see how Cruella protects herself against the people who try to murder her. After surviving the fall from the cliff, she removes “Man” off the Hellman Hall sign, where the charity ball took place, making her new home “Hell Hall". She finally takes over the baroness' house, business and three Dalmatians, one of whom is pregnant.

As per USAToday, the director wanted to end the movie similar to how the 1967 classic The Graduate ended. In the classic movie, Dustin Hoffman and Katharine Ross’ characters bust up a wedding and run away on the bus and later on, they face the consequences of their action. Talking about the same, the director said that he wanted to give a complicated end to Cruella's character.

The mid-credit scene where Cruella gifts two Dalmatians to her school friends might be a clue to the live-action reboot of 1961's 101 Dalmatians. Cruella gifts Perdita to Anita and Pongo to Roger. For the unversed, the animated movie starts with Anita and Roger having a cute meet-up after which Cruella turns evil and creates difficulties in their lives. It also shows Roger working on writing the tune Cruella de Vil, which is the same song that his animated counterpart sings in the movie. The director told the publication that it is an iconic song and that he thought it all worked nicely.

IMAGE: Still from Cruella

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.