'Cruella' Starring Emma Stone To Hit Theatres & Disney+ Premier Access Simultaneously

Cruella cast has Academy Award-winner Emma Stone in the titular role as Estella “Cruella” de Vil. The trailer and a sneak peek into the movie were given a few weeks ago, and they were loved by the fans. Now, the makers have provided a new premiere plan for the movie.

Cruella gets a new release plan from Disney

Disney has announced its new plan for Cruella's live-action film. The Emma Stone-led project will now arrive in theatres and on Disney+ Premium Access on the same day. Subscribers will have to pay an additional amount to watch the movie. The cost is expected to be around $30, much like Mulan. The makers are sticking with the Cruella release date of May 28, 2021.

Disney has changed its schedule for multiple movies. It includes Marvel’s Black Widow shifting to July 9, 2021, and will now hit the theatres and Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously. Other projects like Free Guy, Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings, The King’s Man, Deep Water, and Death on the Nile have also been provided with a new release date.

Kareen Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution revealed the studios’ plans to The Walt Disney Company.com. He said that today’s announcements reflect their focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. Daniel mentioned that by leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, they will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world.

About Cruella Plot and more

The Cruella cast includes Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, and Emily Beecham. The upcoming live-action crime comedy film is based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the Cruella plot shows the early life of the character and how she became the popular villain.

