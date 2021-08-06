'Cry Macho': Clint Eastwood Back In Action With A Pet Rooster For Role In Upcoming Film

The 91-year-old actor, well-known for his stellar performances in Million Dollar Baby and Mystic River, Clint Eastwood is all saddled up to take on his role in the upcoming film Cry Macho. Apart from playing the role of Mike Milo in the film, Eastwood will also produce and direct the movie. In the trailer released by Warner Bros on Friday, August 6, the most fascinating aspect is that Eastwood seems to be making friends with a pet rooster in the upcoming film.

Watch the trailer of Cry Macho here:

About Clint Eastwood in Cry Macho

Eastwood plays the role of a one-time rodeo star, Mike Milo. He takes on a job to bring his ex-boss' son back from Mexico. On his journey he must take the backroad to Texas and face the unexpected. While finding his way back home and overcoming the obstacles in his path, Mike Milo manages to connect with himself on a deeper level and find redemption. Milo is a man who has been through thick and thin and must now face yet another challenge.

Cry Macho will also feature Dwight Yoakam in a prominent role. David M. Bernstein will take on the role of executive producer, while Nick Schenk will take charge of the screenplay. The producer of the film will be Albert S. Ruddy.

What will Cry Macho be about?

Cry Macho is a Western drama set in 1979. The film follows Mike Milo, who is faced with several obstacles on his path. He would never normally accept the challenge, but Milo is a man of his word. He must bring back his ex-boss’ son home and manages to teach him what it means to be a good person during the course of their journey. Cry Macho is set for its theatrical release in the coming months and will release digitally as well on HBO Max.

Cry Macho by N. Richard Nash

Cry Macho was originally a screenplay by N. Richard Nash. However, it was later adapted into a novel in 1975. There have been multiple attempts to make a film based on the novel, but to no avail. Nash has also written other novels including East, Wind Rain, The Last Magic and Winter Blood.

