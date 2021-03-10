CyHi Opens Up On Kanye West As A Trump Supporter: 'Can't Step In The Middle Of It'

Rapper CyHi appeared in an interview with DJ Vlad and discussed several topics, ranging from his music to his associations. The rapper dived into several details and expressed his thoughts on several questions that were asked. In a similar fashion, the rapper was also asked about his friend Kanye West who has pledged his support to Donald Trump. The decision by the rapper left his fans divided and yet CyHi has stuck by him. The rapper, therefore, elaborated on this and put forth his point of view in this aspect.

CyHi speaks about Kanye West as a Trump supporter

During the interview with VladTV, CyHi expressed that a higher power is involved in Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump. The rapper added that he is different from most people in the world and he feels like God had a calling in Kanye’s case. He went on to say that due to that, he did not step into the matter. The rapper explains that he understands people's opinion about Kanye’s shift; however, he has no choice but to stick by his side as the rapper believes a higher power has motivated Kanye to do so.

During the time when Kanye West pledged his support for Trump, a number of his own fans were worried about the rapper's well-being. They questioned if he is even fit to make such decisions, the same question popped up during the interview with DJ Vlad and CyHi answered it by saying that Kanye West’s life moves at hyper speed. He then added that it is due to this that Kanye doesn't have time to detail why he's making the moves that he makes. CyHi assured fans and Vlad that Kanye is very educated in this aspect and discusses such matters prior to making any big decision. CyHi also said that Kanye is privy to information that the public might not be able to access.

CyHi insisted that Kanye West often meets up with several powerful people and one would not believe the number of meetings he has with them. CyHi revealed that the rapper often flies in private jets just to have 30-minute conversations with these powerful men and women of the world. CyHi also spoke that Kanye West gets more information than any other person on Twitter and that the rapper even has access to classified information. CyHi then said that it is due to this that he can't really elaborate when he talks about a certain topic and leaves it for the public to do their own research, according to the interview by DJ Vlad.