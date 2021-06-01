Last Updated:

Cynthia Nixon Faces Netizens' Ire After She Tweets Shoplifters Must Not Be Prosecuted

Cynthia Nixon recently faced backlash on Twitter after she claimed that those who shoplift in this difficult time should not be arrested. Read to know more.

Written By
Kinjal Panchal
Cynthia Nixon

Image: Cynthia Nixon's Instagram


American actor Cynthia Nixon has come under the scanner of Twitterati. The Sex And The City actor is facing a backlash on Twitter after she tweeted that shoplifters, who steal basic home necessities should not be prosecuted. She expressed her dissent after reports of shoplifters being prosecuted surfaced online and this did not sit well with netizens. 

Cynthia Nixon's tweets about shoplifting 

In her tweet, she wrote there are many people who cannot afford to buy basic home necessities in this difficult time. She also wrote these people steal out of desperation and prosecuting them for this is wrong. Her tweet read, “The CVS on my corner has started locking up basic items like clothing detergent. As so many families can’t make ends meet right now, I can’t imagine thinking that the way to solve the problem of people stealing basic necessities out of desperation is to prosecute them.” 

As soon as she shared her tweet, it faced severe backlash from people. One of them said that she should open her million-dollar apartment and allow people to take whatever they want from it. Another wrote that she should buy these items and set up a stall outside her house and allow people to buy from her. Another one went on to explain the plight of these shops and supermarkets. They wrote that Target, Walgreens and CVCs are few such stores that are facing a financial crunch as people only take whatever they want and do not pay for it. One of the netizens also went on to write that people living in her neighbourhood are not ‘needy’ and ‘desperate’. They also called out her ‘grandstanding’. See their tweets and reactions below. 

READ | Cynthia Nixon says her family was 'baffled' by Rowling's tweet on transgender community

Cynthia Nixon on Twitter 

The 55-year-old actor-politician also tweeted that people are calling her out because she voiced how ‘mainly poor and Black people’ are prosecuted for ‘misdemeanours’ and because of this serious crimes go unnoticed. Her tweet read, “We spend so much time prosecuting (mainly poor Black & brown) people for misdemeanors that serious felonies go unsolved & crimes that wreck entire communities & economies like predatory lending & wage theft go ignored. That's not tough on crime--it's systemic racism hard at work.”

READ | 'Ratched' cast boasts of actors such as Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon and more

On the work front: 

Cynthia will next be seen in the upcoming Sex And the City reboot titled Just Like That. She will be reprising her role as Miranda Hobbes in the show. She will also be seen in the historical drama series The Gilded Age

READ | Cynthia Nixon shares her take on Sharon Stone joining the cast of 'Sex and the City 3'

Image: @cynthianixon Instagram 

READ | Cynthia Nixon quiz: See how well you know the 'Sex and the City' actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT