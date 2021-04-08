Cynthia Nixon Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'Sex And The City' Actor

Cynthia Nixon is popularly known for her role in films like Sex and the City, Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes. It is Cynthia Nixon's birthday on Friday, April 9. Cynthia Nixon's movies in which she recently featured include Stray Dolls and Tailing Pond. She was also seen in the Netflix original Ratched.

Over the course of her film and theatre career, she has featured in a number of films and plays displaying her talent, thus being loved by her fans immensely. Cynthia Nixon's net worth according to celebrity net worth is $25 Million. Here's a Cynthia Nixon quiz to find out how much you know about the Sex and the City actor.

Cynthia Nixon quiz

When is Cynthia Nixon's birthday?

April 9, 1965

April 9, 1968

April 9, 1969

April 9, 1966

Where was Cynthia Nixon born?

New York

Texas

Manhattan

Georgia

In which course has she graduated?

B.A in English Literature

B.A in Economics

B.A in Communication

B.A in Social science

What was Cynthia's age when she started her acting career?

15 years old

22 years old

12 years old

17 years old

What was Cynthia's first onscreen appearance and on which show?

Nancy on My Body, My Child

Allison Parrish Slocum on Gideon Oliver

An imposter on To Tell the Truth

Jackie in The Equalizer

Cynthia made her film debut with which film?

Prince of the City

Tattoo

I Am the Cheese

Little Darlings

In 1998, Cynthia rose to fame because of her role in which popular show?

Sex and the City

The Outer Limits

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Love, Lies and Murder

What was the name of the character she played in the HBO series Sex and The City?

Charlotte York

Miranda Hobbes

Samantha Jones

Carrie Bradshaw

What was the first award Cynthia ever won at the beginning of her career?

Chlotrudis Awards for Best Supporting Actress in James White

Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play in The Little Foxes

Gold Derby Awards for Drama Guest Actress in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album in An Inconvenient Truth

What is the name of Cynthia Nixon's wife?

Kimberly Amato

Andreína Álvarez

Christine Marinoni

Faustina Agolley

Answers to the quiz

April 9, 1966

Manhattan

B.A in English Literature

12 years old

An imposter on To Tell the Truth

Little Darlings

Sex and the City

Miranda Hobbes

Chlotrudis Awards for Best Supporting Actress in James White

Christine Marinoni

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image Source: Cynthia Nixon's Instagram