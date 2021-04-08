Cynthia Nixon Quiz: See How Well You Know The 'Sex And The City' Actor

Cynthia Nixon is popularly known for her role in films like Sex and the City, Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes. It is Cynthia Nixon's birthday on Friday, April 9. Cynthia Nixon's movies in which she recently featured include Stray Dolls and Tailing Pond. She was also seen in the Netflix original Ratched.
Over the course of her film and theatre career, she has featured in a number of films and plays displaying her talent, thus being loved by her fans immensely. Cynthia Nixon's net worth according to celebrity net worth is $25 Million. Here's a Cynthia Nixon quiz to find out how much you know about the Sex and the City actor.
Cynthia Nixon quiz
When is Cynthia Nixon's birthday?
- April 9, 1965
- April 9, 1968
- April 9, 1969
- April 9, 1966
Where was Cynthia Nixon born?
- New York
- Texas
- Manhattan
- Georgia
In which course has she graduated?
- B.A in English Literature
- B.A in Economics
- B.A in Communication
- B.A in Social science
What was Cynthia's age when she started her acting career?
- 15 years old
- 22 years old
- 12 years old
- 17 years old
What was Cynthia's first onscreen appearance and on which show?
- Nancy on My Body, My Child
- Allison Parrish Slocum on Gideon Oliver
- An imposter on To Tell the Truth
- Jackie in The Equalizer
Cynthia made her film debut with which film?
- Prince of the City
- Tattoo
- I Am the Cheese
- Little Darlings
In 1998, Cynthia rose to fame because of her role in which popular show?
- Sex and the City
- The Outer Limits
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Love, Lies and Murder
What was the name of the character she played in the HBO series Sex and The City?
- Charlotte York
- Miranda Hobbes
- Samantha Jones
- Carrie Bradshaw
What was the first award Cynthia ever won at the beginning of her career?
- Chlotrudis Awards for Best Supporting Actress in James White
- Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play in The Little Foxes
- Gold Derby Awards for Drama Guest Actress in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album in An Inconvenient Truth
What is the name of Cynthia Nixon's wife?
- Kimberly Amato
- Andreína Álvarez
- Christine Marinoni
- Faustina Agolley
Answers to the quiz
- April 9, 1966
- Manhattan
- B.A in English Literature
- 12 years old
- An imposter on To Tell the Truth
- Little Darlings
- Sex and the City
- Miranda Hobbes
- Chlotrudis Awards for Best Supporting Actress in James White
- Christine Marinoni
