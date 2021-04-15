'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me' Cast: A List Of The Key Members & The Characters They Play

The Cast of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix) is front lined by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Kyla Drew, Porscha Coleman, Heather Hemmens and Jonathan Kite, amongst others. The show made its streaming debut on April 14th this year. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the key Dad Stop Embarrassing Me cast members and the characters that they play. Read on to know more about it.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me trailer:

1) Jamie Foxx as Brian Dixon

Jamie Foxx of Django Unchained and Project Power fame can be seen essaying the character of Brian Dixon in what is his first-ever sitcom. This situational comedy series essentially is centred on Brian, who starts off as a bachelor but is endowed with the responsibilities of being a father to a teenage daughter in no time. Foxx's character's relentless attempts to be the best parental figure he can be in the light of his current circumstances and his occasional failure at getting a grip on the concept of fatherhood drives the show and is a source of most of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me's comedic moments.

2) Kyla-Drew as Sasha Dixon

Kyla-Drew can be seen playing the stereotypical millennial who goes by the name of Saha Dixon in the show. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me sees Kyla's Sasha trying her best to grapple and process all the newness that is around her and her constant differences of opinion, most of which can be attributed to a generational gap, which also serves as a sub-plot for the show. Through Kyla's Sasha, the viewers get to explore the sub-plot that is based on the educational institutions of the universe of the show.

3) Porscha Coleman as Chelsea Dixon

Porscha Coleman as Chelsea Dixon can be seen as the sister of Foxx's character in the show. Porcha Coleman's character is responsible for bringing a different brand of levity to the show and is a source of major inspiration to her teenage children. Additionally, Coleman's character brings a lot of emotion and drama to the table.

4) Heather Hemmens as Stacy Collins

Heather Hemmens can be seen playing Stacey Collins on the show. She is, essentially, a friend to the Dixon family and plays the archetypical sibling figure from a different family. Hemmens' character tends to bring an outsider's perspective to the predicaments that the Dixon family tends to find itself in. Additionally, she brings in her own brand of humour to the Dad Stop Embarrassing Me mix.

5) Jonathan Kite as Johnny Williams

Jonathan Kite, who is most notably known for his portrayal of the character of Oleg, the unconventional fry cook on the hit show, 2 Broke Girls, can be seen as Johnny Williams, an Atlanta Police Officer in the series. Kite's Williams is a friend to Foxx's Brian on the show. As a father himself, Williams tends to advise his friend on the basics of parenting and what does it mean to be a father. Additionally, Kit brings in a different form of a sense of humour than what 2 Broke Girls viewers remember him for.

6) David Alan Grier as Pops

David Alan Grier plays the grandfather to the youngest cast members of the show and the father to Jamie Foxx's Brian on the series. The function of Grier's Pops is similar to Kite's Johnny Williams in the sense that both of these characters are trying to teach Foxx's Brian the basics of fatherhood. Additionally, as one has come to expect from shows such as Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, a senior actor like Grier's Pops tends to occasionally dwell on the stories from the eras that went by.

7) Valente Rodriguez as Manny

Valente Rodriguez plays the quintessential uptight and conscientious friend to the family of the central cast members, Manny, on to the show. Rodriguez's character tends to bring a more sophisticated sense of humour and is sometimes the source of unintentional comedy. He can also be seen playing Principal Gutierrez on High School Musical: The Musical-The Series.