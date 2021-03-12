Dakota Fanning To Star Alongside Andrew Scott In Tom Ripley Series

Actor Dakota Fanning has been roped in to star in a drama series based on Tom Ripley's novels. The actor will be starring next to Sherlock Holmes' Andrew Scott. Johnny Flynn will also be a part of the drama series. The series' screenplay will be written by Oscar-winning writer Steven Zaillian. Zaillian will also be directing the entire first season. The series will see Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning in the lead roles.

Tom Ripley novels were written by Patricia Highsmith. The series will be produced by Showtime, Filmrights, Entertainment 360, and Endemol Shine North America. Steven Zaillian will also be part of the executive production team.

About the Tom Ripley series

Tom Ripley, played by Andrew Scott, is a grifter or a con man who is hired by a rich business tycoon to bring his son back from Italy. Ripley must travel to the European country to find the man's son who has taken to a vagabond's lifestyle. The series begins with Tom Ripley's acceptance of the deal. He must outwit the various complications and challenges in his way.

Dakota Fanning will play the role of Marge Sherwood. Sherwood is an American who has settled down in Italy. When she meets Ripley she refuses to fall for his friendly demeanour, and questions his motive. Marge Sherwood has a friend in Dickie Greenleaf, played by Johnny Flynn. Dickie Greenleaf and Tom Ripley are seen growing to be friends in the novels.

Executive VP at Showtime Amy Israel has called Dakota Fanning the "perfect" choice for the role, especially next to Andrew Scott. Israel went on to praise Dakota for her "vulnerability and smarts" that she brings to her roles. "We can’t wait to see her sink her teeth into this role in Steve Zaillian’s Ripley.," Israel exclaimed.

In the past, Dakota has acted in movies including Uptown Girls, I Am Sam, Hide and Seek, The Secret Life Of Bees and Charlotte's Web among others. She has also acted in TV shows Taken, The Alienist, Gen:Lock, Father Xmas and many others. She will next be seen in The First Lady as Susan Elizabeth Ford, the youngest child and only daughter of President Gerald.