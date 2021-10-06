Dakota Johnson Enjoys Dinner With 'mama' Melanie Griffith On 32nd B'day

Dakota Johnson celebrated her 32nd birthday surrounded by her loved ones. On Monday, the actor rang her birthday alongside her mother Melanie Griffith and a friend at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, reported People magazine. The trio enjoyed a gala dinner at a candle-lit table outside.

On the same day, her mother Griffith also took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome picture of her daughter wishing her happy birthday. Scroll down to read more.

Dakota Johnson celebrated her birthday with mom Melanie Griffith

According to the report by People, Dakota Johnson arrived at the Italian restaurant for the alfresco meal donning a chic blazer jacket which she teamed with wide-legged trousers. On the other hand, her mother, Melanie Griffith also looked stylish in a loose-fitting black top and matching bottoms. The mother-duo daughter duo along with a friend took their seats outside, appearing in high spirits.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star opted for comfortable luxury white horse-bit loafers while Griffith slipped into a pair of chunky lace-up boots. Johnson carried her belongings in a chain detail handbag. The actors pulled their tresses up into buns.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Griffith posted an adorable monochrome picture of herself and Johnson while celebrating her daughter's birthday. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl! You are so full of love and magic and mystery♥️ I love you with all of my heart."

Evidently, Johnson's birthday this year was a low-key affair. For her 30th birthday, the actor had celebrated alongside her beau Chris Martin and several of her friends and family, including Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. At the time, Martin had surprised Johnson with a birthday cake in the shape of her dog Zeppelin that was decorated with sparklers.

Furthermore, in the month of August, Johnson and her sister Stella Banderas had celebrated their mother's birthday with a cute balloon that had 'Mama' written on it, in her California home. Sharing a snip from the celebration, Griffith wrote, "I love my daughters" with a heart.

Griffith is also a doting mother to Stella Banderas, 25-years-old– who she shares with actor Antonio Banderas, and a son, Alexander Bauer, 36-year-old, whose father is Steven Bauer.

Image: Instagram/@melaniegriffith