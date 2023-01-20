Dakota Johnson Jokes About Armie Hammer Almost 'eating Her'

Dakota Johnson made a joke about cannibalism at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star was part of the Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro. In a special speech dedicated to filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Dakota Johnson joked that she was offered the role of the infamous peach in the film.

Johnson took the stage to present Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award. She began the joke by saying that she was initially offered the role of the peach in the film, but she couldn’t take it up because of her schedule. She then said that if she had been the peach, she’d be another woman whom Armie Hammer “tried to eat.”

“Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted.” Dakota added, “Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”

The peach question was subject to a sexual act in the film from Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio. Armie Hammer’s character later finds the peach. While he doesn’t eat it in the film, his character eats it in the novel of the same name.

Dakota Johnson is pointing at allegations regarding actor Armie Hammer. The star landed under fire a few years ago as he allegedly fetishised cannibalism. He was also accused by several extramarital partners of abusive behavior and sexual assault.

Dakota Johnson presents award to Luca Guadagnino

The star joked again about Luca’s upcoming film ‘Bones and All’, and said "It’s been five years since that film premiered here, and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?"

Dakota Johnson also praised the director as well, since she’s worked with him on 2015’s ‘A Bigger Splash’ and 2018’s ‘Suspiria’. There were a lot of jokes in the speech about the director and his several works, but a fair degree of praise too.

Luca Guadagnino then went on to accept the award, and called Dakota “my darling friend.” he then expressed his gratitude and fondness for the Sundance Film Festival. Luca had first debuted at the festival all the way back in 2010 with his film ‘I Am Love.’