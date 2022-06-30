While the fans eagerly await the release of Dakota Johnson-starrer Madame Web, she recently talked about the rumours of her having a feud with her Fifty Shades of Grey co-star, Jamie Dornan. She even recalled when they were filming together and reacted to the intimate scenes she performed with him.

According to a recent interaction with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson dismissed rumours about her feud with Jamie Dornan and stated that there was never a time when they didn't get along. She further mentioned that Dornan was like a brother to her and added how they had to trust and protect each other.

She stated, “There was never a time when we didn’t get along. I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me. I love him so, so, so much. And we were really there for each other. We had to really trust each other and protect each other.”

Moreover, Dakota Johnson also reflected on working with Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades and mentioned ow they were doing the weirdest things for years. She also stated how James Foley brought a different energy to the sets as a director and revealed how the artists were treated well on sets.

“We were doing the weirdest things for years, and we needed to be a team: ‘We’re not doing that,’ or ‘You can’t do that camera angle.’ Sam didn’t come back to direct after the first movie, and, as a female, she had brought a softer perspective. James Foley came on to direct, and he’s an interesting man. It was different doing those bizarre things with a man behind the camera. Just a different energy. There are things that I still cannot say because I don’t want to hurt anyone’s career and I don’t want to damage anybody’s reputation, but both Jamie and I were treated really well. Erika is a very nice woman, and she was always kind to me and I am grateful she wanted me to be in those movies,” she added.

On the work front

Dakota Johnson was last seen in the film Am I OK? Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and written by Lauren Pomerantz, the film stars Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and Sean Hayes alongside Johnson. It had its world premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022. Apart from Madame Web, she will be seen in the upcoming American drama film Persuasion directed by Carrie Cracknell which is slated to release on 15 July 2022 on Netflix.

