Dakota Johnson Reveals She & Beau Chris Martin Love 'Squid Game', Calls It 'intense'

Recently, Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson revealed that she and her boyfriend Chris Martin are big fans of the South Korean survival thriller drama, Squid Game which became Netflix's 'biggest series launched ever.' The series has surpassed 111 million viewers, beating Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton last month. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed that it is 'so intense' and is 'joyful at moments as well as horrifying.' She calls it an 'interesting combo.'

While speaking to the outlet, the Fifty Shades actor called Squid Game 'so intense,' and 'confusing' because it is 'joyful at moments and then it's horrifying.' She further called it an 'interesting combo.' The actor revealed that she spends a lot of time with Chris Martin throughout the pandemic and it has been 'great.' The celebrity couple has been living together since the month of October 2020 when Martin purchased a $12.5 million mansion in Malibu.

In the month of February, a source told People magazine that though the 32-year-old actor 'seemed like more of a city girl,' she is grown to love her new lifestyle. The source added that the actor seems to 'enjoy' Malibu as much as the Coldplay frontman does and the couple loves the outdoors and often takes beach strolls. The source revealed that they also 'support local restaurants.'

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship timeline

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were rumoured to be linked romantically for the first time in the year 2017 when the pair was spotted on a sushi date in Los Angeles. The couple, who prefer to keep their relationship under wraps, were spotted together on a romantic getaway in the month of July soaking up the sun on a boat ride off the coast of Mallorca in Spain.

Johnson had told The Hollywood Reporter, for the most part, she has 'figured out ways to evade the paparazzi, and she is not giving away her secrets. The actor added that it 'truly takes a lot to have a private life.' Earlier, in the month of October, the 44-year-old singer had made a rare public display of love for Johnson and dedicated Coldplay's latest track with South Korean boy band, BTS, My Universe, to her at a concert in London.

The singer announced to the crowd, "This is about my universe, and she's here," while pointing to Johnson, who was seen enjoying the concert on a balcony. The video clip took over the internet where the actor was seen holding her hands together in admiration before dancing along to the tune.

this is…. ADORABLE 🥺 chris martin sang Mu Universe and dedicated it to Dakota Johnson, my heart 🥲💗pic.twitter.com/GYEUuYcJHd — luvv⁷ ˚ ༘♡ (@mimiluvvbun) October 13, 2021

(Image: AP)