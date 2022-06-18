Dakota Johnson Talks About Her New Project 'Madame Web'; Compares It To Indiana Jones

Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson recently took to social media and informed everyone about her role in Sony's forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off film Madame Web. While the fans eagerly wait to watch Dakota’s performance in the film, she expressed her excitement about the film and mentioned how it was pretty cool for her to be in the Marvel world.

Dakota Johnson reflects on entering the Marvel world with Madame Web

According to a recent conversation with ET, Dakota Johnson talked about her new journey with Marvel through the film, Madame Web and mentioned that there was a lot of space for the makers to make her character look very cool. Johnson said, "I can tell you pretty much nothing that isn't already on the internet. "It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known. There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited."

Moreover, she revealed how it was her dream to do some kind of massive action just like a female Indiana Jones. "It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones… There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!" she added.

According to Deadline, it was recently revealed that the actor Sydney Sweeney has been added to the cast of Dakota Johnson-starrer upcoming Marvel film, Madame Web. While SJ Clarkson will be directing the film, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless will be handling the screenplay. For those who are unaware, Madame Web is a popular fictional character appearing in the Marvel comics who was also seen in the Spiderman comic book series. The character has been known for predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes with multiple superheroes calling her Spider-Woman.

Dakota Johnson on work front

Dakota Johnson was last seen in the film Am I OK? Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and written by Lauren Pomerantz, the film stars Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, and Sean Hayes alongside Johnson. It had its world premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2022. Apart from Madame Web, she will be seen in the upcoming American drama film Persuasion directed by Carrie Cracknell which is slated to release on 15 July 2022 on Netflix.

