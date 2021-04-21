Dakota Johnson To Star In Adaptation Of Jane Austen's Novel 'Persuasion' On Netflix

Dakota Johnson is widely known for her performance as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades film series, based on a novel trilogy of the same name by E. L. James. Now, the actor is set to feature in another book adaptation for Netflix. The book is written by Jane Austen and it's titled Persuasion.

Dakota Johnson to star in Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

Netflix has announced that Dakota Johnson will star in their retelling of Persuasion novel by Jane Austen with MRC Film. Acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cranknell will be making her feature directorial debut with the project. She is known for directing Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in Tony-nominated Sea Wall / A Life on Broadway. The screenplay for Persuasion adaptation is by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is a woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth comes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Netflix's Persuasion adaptation takes a "modern, witty" approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austine's classic novel.

Jane Austine is the author of literary classics like Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma. Persuasion was the last novel written by Austine before her death in 1817. The property has been adapted for screen multiple times, including the 2007 TV movie starring Sally Hawkins. A separate production of the book starring Sarah Snook is currently in development at Searchlights Pictures. It is being helmed by Mahalia Belo and penned by Jessica Swale (Summerland).

Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie will serve as producers. Executive producers include Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable and David Fliegel. Production on Netflix's iteration of the novel is expected to begin next year. Dakota Johnson recently appeared in Our Friend, The Nowhere Inn, and The High Note. She will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut film, The Lost Daughter and Am I Ok? helmed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne. Both movies are currently under the post-production stage and do not have a release date.

Promo Image Source: A still from The High Note