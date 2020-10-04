Dakota Johnson's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz About The 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Actor

Dakota Johnson, born on October 4, is an American actor and model. She is most commonly known for her character as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movie series. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is a trivia quiz for all the fans of Dakota Johnson that will help you know her better. Read further to solve the quiz.

Dakota Johnson trivia quiz

1. What is Dakota Johnson’s full name?

Dakota Mayi Johnson

Dakota Mary Johnson

Dakota Anne Johnson

Dakota Anastasia Johnson

2. What are the names of Dakota Johnson’s parents?

Danny Johnson and Mary Griffith

Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

Dylan Johnson and Mila Griffith

Damien Johnson and Margaret Griffith

3. Which hospital was Dakota Johnson born in?

Brackenridge Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital

Vanderbilt University Medical Centre

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

4. Which popular Hollywood actor is Dakota Johnson’s former stepfather?

Dwayne Johnson

Antonio Banderas

Daniel Craig

Russell Crowe

5. At what age did Dakota Johnson make her movie debut?

15 years old

10 years old

18 years old

26 years old

6. With what movie did Dakota Johnson make her movie debut?

Crazy in Alabama (1999)

The Social Network (2010)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

7. What is the name of the biographical crime thriller that Dakota Johnson has appeared in?

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Black Mass (2015)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

The Irishman (2019)

8. At what age did Dakota Johnson struggle with depression?

12 years old

14 years old

16 years old

18 years old

9. In what year did Dakota Johnson go to a rehabilitation centre?

2007

2008

2010

2012

10. At a very early age, Dakota Johnson was diagnosed with which disease?

Hyperactivity (ADHD)

Dyslexia

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)

Social Anxiety Disorder

ANSWERS

Dakota Mayi Johnson Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith Brackenridge Hospital Antonio Banderas 10 years old Crazy in Alabama (1999) Black Mass (2015) 14 years old 2007 Hyperactivity (ADHD)

Dakota Johnson will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. The movie is based on a best-selling novel of the same name, written by the popular author, Elena Ferrante. Dakota Johnson will also be seen in Olivia Wilde’s thriller drama Don’t Worry, Darling.

