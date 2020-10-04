Dakota Johnson's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz About The 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Actor

Dakota Johnson, born on October 4, is an American actor and model. She is most commonly known for her character as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movie series. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is a trivia quiz for all the fans of Dakota Johnson that will help you know her better. Read further to solve the quiz.
✨💜✨ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #instagram #instalike #insta #instadaily #instafashion #instamood #instaphoto #instalove #instacool #instafollow #instapic #likeforlikes #like4likes #likeforfollow #likelike #instalike #liketime #likeforlikeback #likers #likeme #liked #like4follow #followforfollowback #follow #follow4followback #smile #cute #pink #dakoholic #fashion #dakotajohnson
Also Read | Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral
Gm babies,have a beautiful day🥺🤍 • • • 🤍taggs: {#dakotajohnson #dakotajohnsonfan #DakotaJohnson #DakotaMayiJohnson #Dakoholic #Dakoholics #anastasiasteele #anastasiagrey #dakotalove #lovedakotajohnson #dakotajohnsonmylife #teamdakotajohnson #dakotaholic #dakotaholics #teamdakota #fiftyshadesofgrey #dakotalike #fiftyshades #fiftyshadesfreed #dakotajohnsonqueen #dakotajohnsonphoto #dakotaprincess #dakotacutie #teamjohnson #dakotajohnsonlove #dakotajohnsonedit #fsog #actress}
Also Read | Dakota Johnson Joins Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine In 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast
Also Read | Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? Netizens Wonder As An Old Interview Of The Actor Goes Viral
✨𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙮 𝙙𝙖𝙮!✨ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #instagram #instalike #insta #instadaily #instafashion #instamood #instaphoto #instalove #instacool #instafollow #instapic #likeforlikes #like4likes #likeforfollow #likelike #instalike #liketime #likeforlikeback #likers #likeme #liked #like4follow #followforfollowback #follow #suspiria #dakoholic #cute #movie #smile #dakotamayijohnson #dakotajohnson
Also Read | Dakota Johnson Joins Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, Chris Pine In 'Don't Worry Darling' Cast
Dakota Johnson will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter. The movie is based on a best-selling novel of the same name, written by the popular author, Elena Ferrante. Dakota Johnson will also be seen in Olivia Wilde’s thriller drama Don’t Worry, Darling.
-summer vibes- #suspiria #badtimesattheelroyale #dakotamayijohnson #dakotajohnson #jamiedornan #jamesfoley #FiftyShadesFreed #fiftyshadesfreed #officialfifty #interview #hollywood #movie #respectforallwomens #respectdakotajohnson #respectforjamiedornan #timesup #howtobesingle #abiggestsplash #beastly #hollywood #actress #shooting #model #gucci #guccibloom #guccibloomacquadifiori #marvel #respectforallwomens #venicefilmfestival2018 #wounds
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.