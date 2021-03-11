Dakota Johnson's Father Reveals She Was Cut Off From Family Payroll Post Her High School

Miami Vice actor and father of Dakota Johnson, Don Johnson recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in the March 9 episode. Dakota Johnson's father spoke about how they cut her off the payroll. He also said that she doesn't take advises from him anymore and that she has always been a responsible daughter. Here's what Don Johnson had to say about his daughter and her film career.

Don Johnson reveals Dakota was cut off from family payroll after high school

Dakota Johnson's father Don is popularly known for his series Miami Vice. In the chat show, he recalled that they have a rule in their family where children are allowed to stay on the payroll only until they're in high school and decide to go to college. Towards the end of Dakota's high school, he asked her if she wanted to look for good colleges. However, she denied it and told him that she did not want to go to college. When he asked her about how she was going to manage her finances, she told him not to worry about it. He mentioned that Dakota Johnson's childhood was extremely smooth and she went on to become independent.

Soon after her highschool got over, Dakota bagged a role in David Fincher's The Social Network. It also featured Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake. He mentioned the rest is cinema history now. Don also shared that Dakota does not ask him for any advise anymore. She only calls him to tell him that she could've met him but she is doing three films together and has no time at the moment.

About Dakota Johnson's movies

Dakota worked as a child actor in her mother Melanie Griffith's movie Crazy in Alabama. She made her debut with The Social Network as Amy Ritter. The actor went on to do several movies like Beastly, For Ellen, The Five-Year Engagement and Need for Speed before she got a breakthrough with Fifty Shades of Grey. She was seen playing Anastasia Steele alongside Jamie Dornan who played Christian Grey. Dakota Johnson's movies like Chloe and Theo, How to Be Single, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Freed and The Peanut Butter Falcon garnered her immense popularity. She was recently seen in The High Note as Maggie Sherwood and will soon be seen in films like The Lost Daughter and Am I OK?