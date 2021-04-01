Dallas Liu To Join MCU With 'Shang-Chi And Legend Of The Ten Rings'

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Simu Liu in the lead titular superhero role as he makes his MCU debut. Now, it is revealed that a young actor will also be a part of the film.

Dallas Liu to appear in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Deadline has reported that Pen15 actor Dallas Liu is set to be seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings cast. He joins Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronni Chieng. The Marvel movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Details about Dallas Liu’s role in the film are not known yet.

Dallas Liu appears in Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s critically acclaimed Hulu comedy series Pen15 as Shuji Ishii-Peters, the older brother of Erskine. He was recently seen as Taylor King with Stella Hudgens in Players, the Snapchat young-adult drama series that follows students at an elite Los Angeles High School. Liu’s feature project is Ella alongside Superstore’s Nicole Boom. It shows an introverted high school freshman, Abe (Liu), who has a crush on his older brother’s charismatic ex-girlfriend, Ella (Bloom). His acting credits include Nickelodeon’s Legendary Dudas, CBS’ CSI: Cyber, Fox’s Bones, Netflix’s The Who Was? Show and No Good Nick, along with the feature film Underdog Kids.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring's shooting commenced in February 2020. But like many other projects, it was put on hold in March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed production at the end of July and went well into early August 2020. The movie concluded filming in October 2020. It was filmed extensively in Australia and San Francisco. It has a screenplay by David Callaham.

In the movie, Shang-Chi will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer, Iron Man 3. More plot details are kept under wraps. The movie will be part of Phase Four of the MCU and is expected to be the 25th film in the MCU. The film is currently scheduled to release on September 3, 2021.

