Dame Judi Dench On Losing Her Eyesight: 'I Need To Find A Machine To Teach Me Lines'

Veteran actor Dame Judi Dench recently talked about her degenerative eyesight loss. The 88-year-old actor also revealed during a freewheeling conversation that she is in need of a machine that teaches her the lines all the while locating them for her on the script pages. The Oscar-winning actor also revealed that she has a photographic memory.

Judi Dench was part of an interview on The Graham Norton Show. She opened up about her how her condition has worsened to the point that finding her lines in the script has become difficult. She added that it is “impossible” for her to remember her lines, let alone to locate them. She further said that if only she could learn her lines, she could “do the whole of Twelfth Night right now."

"It has become impossible and because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page," the Oscar winner said. "I used to find it very easy to learn lines and remember them. I could do the whole of Twelfth Night right now."

Judi Dench's struggle with macular degeneration

The actor has been dealing with the condition of macular degeneration for more than ten years. However, she is not letting her diagnosis stop her. Judi Dench spoke about her condition during a 2021 conversation in order to benefit the Vision Foundation. She told The Guardian about how she memorises her scripts despite slowly losing her vision.

The star told the outlet that she gets help from her friends who repeat the lines as many times as it takes for her to remember them. She added that it’s repetition that helps her remember her lines, and she hopes that people don’t notice too much.

Judi Dench is popular for appearing in several Hollywood hits. The 88-year-old has made her mark with stellar performances in films like Notes on a Scandal (2006), Philomena (2013), Mrs Brown (1997), Iris (2001) and Skyfall (2012). She is currently busy performing her latest effort Allelujah, which is taken from an Alan Bennett play.