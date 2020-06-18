Dame Vera Lynn, The 'Forces Sweetheart', Passes Away At 103

The tragic news of British singer Dame Vera Lynn's death came in earlier today. The singer was aged 103. She held a special place in the hearts of Britons, and Dame Vera Lynn's songs were regarded highly among them. The singer is remembered for her song We’ll Meet Again, which became an anthem of hope during the second world war.

Dame Vera Lynn passes away

Her family issued a statement where they said that they were deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers. They further told a media portal that Vera Lynn’s family was with her during her last moments at her East Sussex home. The cause of her demise was not revealed by the family.

During World War II, Dame Vera Lynn had performed in several countries, including India and Burma. She was then known as the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’. The singer had a down-to-earth appeal which reminded servicemen of the ones they had left behind.

In an old interview, Dame Vera Lynn had told The Associated Press how the servicemen would associate her with themselves. She further told the portal that she was an ordinary girl. The singer even hosted a popular BBC radio show during the war, which was called Sincerely Yours. During the half an hour program, she would send messages to British troops and performed the songs they requested. The program ran during the highly coveted time slot of Sunday night.

Dame Vera Lynn had revealed once to a media portal that Winston Churchill was her opening act. The singer had also revealed to a media portal how she had thought that her war would doom her chance of success. She recalled in that interview that she expected the theatres to close down, which didn’t happen. She further told the portal that the theatres didn’t close down like she had imagined, except when the sirens sounded. She further said that everybody was allowed to stay in the theatre if they wanted to, and the show would go on.

On another note, in the year 2009, long after Ms Lynn had retired, she topped the British album chart with a greatest-hits collection. The collection was titled We’ll Meet Again – The Very Best of Vera Lynn. It reached the number one spot even though it was competing with the remastered Beatles’ albums.

Image Credits: AP

