Dan Levy Accepts SAG Award For "Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy"

CBC's Schitt's Creek proved to be Screen Actors Guild Awards winners as the show bagged the award for an "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" on Sunday, April 4 2021 at the SAG Awards 2021. Schitt's Creek aired its series finale just last year, making the win its final one. Dan Levy accepted the award on behalf of the cast along with his co-stars from the show and real-life siblings Eugene and Sarah Levy.

Dan Levy accepted the award talking about how he found it "extraordinary" to be able to accept the award along with his father and sister. The actor thanked SAG-AFTRA for honouring him with the award. Dan also took the opportunity to thank all of his co-stars from the show. He ended his speech by talking about what a great honour it was and what a sweet way to say goodbye to the show it was as well. Schitt's Creek was nominated for five SAG Awards 2021 including an "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series" for Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara, won by the latter. O'Hara in her winning speech also talked about her co-star Annie and mentioned how she wanted to "share" the award with Murphy.

Schitt's Creek's win, cast and more

Schitt's Creek premiered in 2015 on CBC, ending last year in April. The Schitt's Creek cast includes Dan and Eugene Levy alongside Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy as the Roses family. The family is formerly affluent, out-of-touch and lost all its money and is forced to live in a small town, the last property the family owns. The show has won numerous awards during its six-season-run including nine Emmy Awards just last year, which included "Outstanding Comedy Series" and acting awards for Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The show features Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Dan Levy as David Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Jennifer Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, Tim Rozon as Mutt Schitt, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, Dustin Milligan as Theodore "Ted" Mullens, Sarah Levy as Twyla Sands, John Hemphill as Robert "Bob" Currie, Karen Robinson as Veronica "Ronnie" Lee and Noah Reid as Patrick Brewer in lead roles.

Image source - Still from Schitt's Creek trailer