Dan Levy Backs Netflix Employee Walkout Against Dave Chappelle's Controversial Show

Dan Levy came out in support of the Netflix employees staging a walkout against the company over Dave Chappelle's controversial comments against the LGBTQ community show. The actor stated that he stood with every employee who was raising their voice to ensure a 'safe and supportive' work environment. The Canadian artist backed the employees by highlighting the impact that TV had in both negative and positive ways.

He shared that the industry was vital in influencing the cultural conversation. Levy also condemned transphobia and called it 'unacceptable and harmful.' The Schitt's Creek star added that there was no debate about it.

Dan Levy backs Netflix employees' walkout over Dave Chappelle's show

Dan Levy made his statements on Twitter.

Many other celebrities have reacted to the controversy. This included Elliot Page stating that he stood with trans, non-binary and people of colour working at Netflix. Channing Tatum acknowledged that the people were 'hurt.'

As per AP, over 100 persons, which include employees of Netflix and others who included journalists and students gathered at the company's offices in Los Angeles.

They held placards that read, “Trans lives matter”, “Free speech is a right”, “Truth is not transphobic" and more.

The protest was not just against Dave Chappelle's comments, but also against Netflix's handling of it. The CEO of the streaming giant, Ted Sarandos had said that Chappelle had not 'crossed the line' with his statements on the show.

Dave Chappelle has had a strained equation with the LGBTQ community over the years, one example of it was him calling the community as 'alphabet people' in his previous show. The comedian intentionally poked at his critics by intentionally calling himself 'transphobic' and then stated that he was anything but that and that his problem was actually with the white people.

Among his other controversial mentions on the show was his discomfort at being 'tricked' into describing a transwoman as beautiful. As per Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle performed on Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl and in response to a standing ovation said, "If this is what being cancelled is like, I love it." Chappelle also extended his support to the Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who had got flak for her anti-trans comments, by saying he was TERF, which stood for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.