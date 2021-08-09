Dan Levy Birthday Special: Times When David Rose Made Everyone Relate To His Awkwardness

Emmy-award winning sitcom Schitt's Creek gave its fans many moments to relate throughout its five years of running. However, David Rose played by co-creator Den Levy shall remain the biggest relatable character of all time for the fans for many reasons. On the occasion of Dan Levy's 38th birthday on August 9, here are some of David Rose's awkward moments that were relatable to every Schitt's Creek fan.

Fold in the cheese

The fashionista of the Rose family, David Rose takes pride in being better than his family in every aspect. However, every fan might agree that cooking would not be his strongest suit. It was proved when David and his mother Moira tried to follow the family enchilada recipe but failed to understand how to fold in the cheese. The event gave birth to one of the most hilarious scenes of the show and reminded everyone of their cooking disasters.

Voicemails to Patrick

It is always a delight to watch David interact with strangers. However, in season three, when he met Patrick, played by Noah Reid, David forwent all his conversational skills in an awkward voicemail to Patrick while discussing his new business. David stated the voicemail with a 'Hi David. This is Patrick!' followed by an unexpected 'Ciao'.

David's Friday night plans

Known for being socially awkward and a total hoity-toity, David is not the one for big house parties. Every socially awkward fan related to his Friday night plans. Rose's plans included 'popping a pill, crying a bit, and falling asleep early'.

David trying hard

After moving to a completely remote town and staying in a shabby motel, David suddenly finds himself distancing from every person there. This move was no surprise to every socially awkward person in a new setting. In the seventh episode of the first season, David was asked if he knew the receptionist of the hotel. His reply resonated with many as he firmly declared, "I'm trying very hard not to connect with people right now."

The series featured Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Dan Levy as David Rose and Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose in pivotal roles.

IMAGE- SCHITT'S CREEK IG

