Dan Levy Drinks Glass Of Water With A 'live Moth' In It; Fans Share Their Experiences

Actor Dan Levy is well-known for creating and starring in the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek and has also garnered a lot of love for it. The actor also has an active social media presence on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, he posted a tweet about a bad experience of his, that not only got his fans’ attention, but they also consoled him by posting their similar experiences.

Dany Levy: I will never be the same

Dan Levy recently posted a tweet, wherein he said that he accidentally drank a glass of water that had a live moth in it. “It will never be the same,” he said, describing his trauma. Take a look at his tweet here:

Well, I just drank a glass of water with a live moth in it. I will never be the same. — dan levy (@danjlevy) June 21, 2021

Reactions from his fans and followers

As soon as the Schitt’s Creek actor posted this tweet, his fans and followers were quick to respond. In their responses, they recalled a similar experience that had happened with them in the past and traumatised them. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Be grateful you don't live in SE Michigan near a lake.. it's fishfly time. I think we've all accidentally eaten one in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/uAcxzaLzeh — Sharon (@SharonZ45) June 22, 2021

Try drinking a soda with a wasp in it! Traumatizing as a 7yold kid! Won’t drink orange soda to this day! — Tim K (@T_K_99) June 21, 2021

my first experience of living in nyc with roommates this past year involved me finding out, days before moving out, that my roommate had left a family of moths in a large bag of rice because she "didn't want to disturb the babies." the moths invaded our entire pantry. god bless. — jenna (@stevierosebudds) June 21, 2021

And I put an old toothbrush that I clean with in my mouth... so there’s that 😬 — Moira Lawlor (@mlawlor42) June 21, 2021

My dad once drank a glass full of dish detergent and fleas. He thought it was lemonade. I hope that makes you feel better — Colleen Maynard (@ursalita) June 21, 2021



Dan Levy’s work front

Dan Levy created the show Schitt's Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. The first season of the show premiered in 2015, and the last one, the sixth season, premiered in April 2020. Schitt’s Creek starred Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jennifer Robertson, Tim Rozon, Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Sarah Levy, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Dustin Milligan, and Noah Reid, in prominent roles. In 2020, the show was nominated for fifteen Primetime Emmy Awards and won nine of them.

Besides Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy has recently also starred in the film Happy Season, which came out in November 2020. He also featured in the TV film, Coastal Elites, which was also released in the same year. In January 2021, he also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, along with singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

